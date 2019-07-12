The LIRR is operating on or close to schedule between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal after trackwork related to late-completing accident-prevention technology caused earlier delays, the railroad said in a statement.

Earlier, the railroad said east- and westbound passengers traveling on the Long Island Rail Road between Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica should expect 15 to 20 minute delays, as the PTC technology took longer than expected.

The NYC subways will also discontinue cross-honoring fares for LIRR customers, the railroad said.

The new technology being put in place is Positive Train Control; the deadline for implementation is 2020.