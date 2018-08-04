TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: Trains on or close amid planned service changes

"Things are running smoothly," a spokeswoman for the LIRR said Saturday morning

By Janelle Griffith janelle.griffith@newsday.com
Service changes are in effect on two branches of the Long Island Rail Road due to work on positive train control and the Double Track project.

"Things are running smoothly," a spokeswoman for the LIRR said Saturday morning, adding that trains were on or close to schedule.

Buses are replacing trains between Ronkonkoma and Hicksville Saturday and Sunday while work on the Double Track project is underway, the LIRR said. These service changes will be in place every weekend in August. The railroad advises arriving up to 45 minutes before normal train times.

The 7:10 a.m. train from Jamaica due in Montauk at 9:51 a.m. was operating 14 minutes late Saturday due to earlier equipment trouble unrelated to the positive train control and Double Track projects.

To avoid busing and delays, riders are advised to consider using the Babylon, Montauk or Port Jefferson branches this weekend, the railroad said.

Service on the Port Washington Branch will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly due to positive train control testing between Woodside and Bayside in Queens. The reductions will be from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Similar testing will also occur there every weekend in August.

There will be widespread peak and off-peak schedule changes Monday through Friday on the Ronkonkoma, Babylon, Far Rockaway and Port Jefferson branches for the Double Track project, the railroad said Friday.

The Double Track project is expected to improve service and reliability on the Ronkonkoma Branch and reduce delays by adding flexibility, the railroad has said. Positive train control uses radio transponders on trains and tracks in an effort to prevent crashes.

More information is available at mta.info.

With William Murphy

