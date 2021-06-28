TODAY'S PAPER
MTA: Delays on Port Jeff LIRR line after train hits man at West Hills crossing

First responders and investigators work at the Oakwood

First responders and investigators work at the Oakwood Road crossing in West Hills where a person was fatally struck by an LIRR train Monday, officials said. Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Matthew Chayes
Evening commuters can expect delays Monday on the Long Island Rail Road's Port Jefferson Branch after a train struck and killed a pedestrian on the West Hills-Huntington Station border, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The pedestrian, an adult male, was struck at about 1:30 p.m. at the Oakwood Road railroad crossing in West Hills, said Aaron Donovan, a spokesman for the MTA, which runs the railroad.

The man died at the scene, according to MTA spokeswoman Meredith Daniels. It's unclear what precipitated him being struck, and the MTA police are investigating, Donovan said.

Daniels said the train that hit the man was removed at 3:28 p.m. The 4:06 p.m. train from Port Jefferson, due to Jamaica at 5:39 p.m., was the first train out at 4:19 p.m., she said.

Criminality has been ruled out, but investigators are reviewing surveillance footage to determine the circumstances under which the man was in the street, Daniels said. He was in his 60s, she said.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

