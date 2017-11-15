Long Island Rail Road customers affected by the disruptions that will come with Amtrak’s next round of infrastructure upgrades at Penn Station should not expect many of the service alternatives and fare discounts that they got over the “summer of hell,” the MTA’s chief said Wednesday.

Chairman Joe Lhota, at a meeting of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board, addressed Amtrak’s latest infrastructure renewal project at Penn Station. The effort, announced Monday, would include the replacement of at least two tracks used primarily by the LIRR on the eastern end of the station and require one track to be out of service from Jan. 8 to May 28 at the Manhattan hub used by 650,000 travelers daily.

Different from Amtrak’s Penn Station repairs over the summer, which kept three to five tracks out of service and caused major rush-hour service disruptions for the LIRR, Lhota said the impact from the forthcoming work will not be “anywhere near the levels that we experienced this summer.”

“We’re only talking less than a handful of trains,” said Lhota, adding that he expected schedule information to be released in December. “We’re doing everything we can working with Amtrak to avoid any displacement whatsoever.”

Unlike during the summer, Lhota said he neither expects the MTA to provide train service alternatives, such as buses and ferries, nor offer fare discounts. However, Lhota said, customers should expect to see some of the same improvements in communication and dissemination of information that they saw during the eight-week effort in July and August.

That will include encouraging riders to use alternative stations to Penn, including Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, Lhota said.

Also different this time around is Lhota’s attitude toward Amtrak, which he frequently chided in the weeks leading up to and throughout the summer project for how it maintained Penn Station.

On Wednesday, Lhota acknowledged that Amtrak completed its summer repairs at Penn ahead of schedule and said he has “every reason in the world to think the same thing will happen this time around.”

“What Amtrak needs to do [in Penn Station] is very much needed,” Lhota said. “We’re going to do everything we can to finish as fast as possible.”

Amtrak officials were expected to provide more details about their plan during a Wednesday afternoon conference call with reporters. In a statement, they said that “while the bulk of the renewal work for 2018 will occur on weekends, there will be a series of continuous single-track closures within the station, which will require minor modifications to Amtrak and commuter train weekday operations at New York Penn Station.”