The Long Island Rail Road has restored service between Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica following an earlier service suspension caused by a signal problem near the Brooklyn transit hub.

At 4:45 p.m., the railroad said service was back in both directions on its Brooklyn line, but “with residual delays and cancellations.”

At 5:43 p.m., the LIRR reported being “on or close to schedule.”

Shortly before 4 p.m. the LIRR alerted riders that it had suspended service in both directions on its Brooklyn line “due to signal trouble.” It also told riders that the NYC Transit subway system is cross-honoring LIRR fares on the 2 and 3 lines at Atlantic Terminal and Penn Station.

“Crews are on the scene, looking to rectify the situation,” said LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan, who had “no word on how long this may last.”

The LIRR has already announced that some trains originating at Atlantic Terminal have been canceled or will begin their runs instead at Jamaica.

Donovan encouraged Brooklyn commuters to head to Penn Station to catch a train home. About 10,000 customers travel each weekday out of Atlantic Terminal — the LIRR’s second-busiest New York City terminal, behind only Penn Station.

The problem reignited frustration among some commuters, who have seen a marked improvement in the LIRR’s on-time performance in recent months, following several major rush hour meltdowns in the first half of the year.

“LIRR is TRASH, no service between Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica . . .!” Twitter user @karljeanb tweeted.

The Brooklyn station grew in use and popularity over the summer, when a track repair project at Penn drove some commuters to use Atlantic Terminal instead. MTA officials have said there are some indications that the terminal has kept some of its new commuters even after full service was restored at Penn last month.

Atlantic Terminal was also in the news in January after am LIRR train crashed into a bumper barrier at the end of the tracks there, injuring more than 100 people. The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash, last month revealed that the engineer in the accident suffered from sleep apnea.

