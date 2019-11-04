LIRR riders faced early morning delays after a westbound Long Island Rail Road struck and killed a person on the tracks near Baldwin station early Monday. Railroad officials said the MTA police are investigating the circumstances and said trains were being delayed or canceled on the Babylon Branch as a result.

Meanwhile, the railroad also announced service had resumed between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, after it had been suspended early Monday due to unspecified fire department activity in East New York.

Officials said the 7:11 a.m. train from Massapequa Park to Penn Station was the one involved after the fatal pedestrian strike.

"Babylon Branch customers are experiencing 10-15 minute delays through Baldwin as we operate at restricted speed on one of two tracks due to a trespasser that was struck by a train near the station," the railroad said in a statement.

Details of the incident were not immediately clear; it also was not clear for how long service might be disrupted. The FDNY could not immediately detail the nature of the activity in East New York, but said it could be related to a debris fire near the tracks in the area.

The LIRR had announced that service suspension at 7:18 a.m.

But a railroad spokesman said at 7:45 a.m. that service had resumed between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal.