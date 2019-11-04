TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
SEARCH
49° Good Morning
Long IslandTransportation

Trains delayed after person on tracks fatally struck by train, LIRR says

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

LIRR riders faced early morning delays after a westbound Long Island Rail Road struck and killed a person on the tracks near Baldwin station early Monday. Railroad officials said the MTA police are investigating the circumstances and said trains were being delayed or canceled on the Babylon Branch as a result.

Meanwhile, the railroad also announced service had resumed between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, after it had been suspended early Monday due to unspecified fire department activity in East New York.

Officials said the 7:11 a.m. train from Massapequa Park to Penn Station was the one involved after the fatal pedestrian strike.

"Babylon Branch customers are experiencing 10-15 minute delays through Baldwin as we operate at restricted speed on one of two tracks due to a trespasser that was struck by a train near the station," the railroad said in a statement. 

Details of the incident were not immediately clear; it also was not clear for how long service might be disrupted. The FDNY could not immediately detail the nature of the activity in East New York, but said it could be related to a debris fire near the tracks in the area.

The LIRR had announced that service suspension at 7:18 a.m.

But a railroad spokesman said at 7:45 a.m. that service had resumed between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Juliana Fetherman, 23, of Kings Park, created Making LIer creates free app for teens, adults with special needs
Families take to the trail at night at 5 family-friendly guided nature walks on LI
Carolyn Mormino, left, and Jeanine Walther, seen on Military moms inspired by banners honoring those who serve
David Bonom, 34, of Great Neck Plaza, has Cops: Boy touched inappropriately by store employee
Built in 1983, the 7,250-square-foot, six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom Southampton Skin care queen's LI home drops $8M in price
President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border fence 1600: Trump's wall vs. a $100 saw, and the winner is ...
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search