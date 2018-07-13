Westbound LIRR service is disrupted between Jamaica and Penn Station after a train struck a person on the tracks near Woodside Station, the railroad said in a service advisory early Friday.

Police are on the scene, the LIRR said.

The railroad warned riders to "anticipate delays, cancellations and diversions this morning." The Port Washington branch was not affected.

There were delays on the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Babylon branches, the Long Island Rail Road said. Multiple westbound trains were canceled.

LIRR trains are bypassing Kew Gardens and Forest Hills and Woodside, the railroad said.

NYC Transit will cross-honor tickets for the E train at Jamaica, Kew Gardens and Forest Hills, the LIRR said. Westbound travelers can transfer at Jamaica for the LIRR to Atlantic Terminal and the subway to Penn.