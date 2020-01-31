LIRR train hits person, Ronkonkoma Branch service temporarily suspended
Long Island Rail Road passengers on the Ronkonkoma Branch will have to find an alternative route between that community and Hicksville as east- and westbound service was temporarily halted after a train hit a trespasser west of Farmingdale, the railroad said on Twitter.
“Customers should consider using Huntington/Port Jefferson or Babylon branches” as other options, the LIRR recommended.
Trains were suspended around 9:15 a.m.; an LIRR spokesman was not immediately available to provide more details. The individual who was struck was described as a "non-passenger."
The LIRR also advised that it canceled the 9:49 a.m. train from Hicksville due Penn at 10:33 a.m. because of the collision.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.