Long Island Rail Road passengers on the Ronkonkoma Branch will have to find an alternative route between that community and Hicksville as east- and westbound service was temporarily halted after a train hit a trespasser west of Farmingdale, the railroad said on Twitter.

“Customers should consider using Huntington/Port Jefferson or Babylon branches” as other options, the LIRR recommended.

Trains were suspended around 9:15 a.m.; an LIRR spokesman was not immediately available to provide more details. The individual who was struck was described as a "non-passenger."

The LIRR also advised that it canceled the 9:49 a.m. train from Hicksville due Penn at 10:33 a.m. because of the collision.

Check back for updates on this developing story.