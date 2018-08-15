The Long Island Rail Road reported that most service was on or close to schedule Wednesday morning after an earlier service suspension between Penn Station and Jamaica.

The railroad first reported police activity west of Woodside about 5 a.m. and then reported about 20 minutes later that service was suspended in both directions between Penn and Jamaica.

The railroad said at 5:33 a.m. that service had been restored, but with residual delays.

Delays were averaging 30 minutes after that but were reduced to 10 to 15 minutes by 6:15 a.m., and only one delayed train was being reported by 7:30 a.m.

The railroad did not return telephone calls for comment.