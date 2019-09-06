TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandTransportation

LIRR to suspend service Saturday between Hicksville, New Hyde Park

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Long Island Rail Road service will be suspended Saturday between Hicksville and New Hyde Park due to scheduled switch replacement work, officials said.

The railroad is asking riders to avoid the Ronkonkoma, Huntington-Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches Saturday and instead use the Babylon, Hempstead, Montauk or Port Washington branches for service.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

