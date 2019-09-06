LIRR to suspend service Saturday between Hicksville, New Hyde Park
Long Island Rail Road service will be suspended Saturday between Hicksville and New Hyde Park due to scheduled switch replacement work, officials said.
The railroad is asking riders to avoid the Ronkonkoma, Huntington-Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches Saturday and instead use the Babylon, Hempstead, Montauk or Port Washington branches for service.
