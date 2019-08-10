A signal problem in Mineola has caused delays and cancellations of some Long Island Rail Road service along the Huntington/Port Jefferson Branch, MTA officials said Saturday.

Due to signal trouble near Mineola, the Huntington/Port Jefferson Branch has been reduced to hourly service. All trains scheduled to originate and terminate at Hicksville have been canceled until further notice. — LIRR (@LIRR) Aug 222, 2019

In a series of tweeted messages, MTA officials said trains from Hicksville, Ronkonkoma and Huntington were delayed because of ongoing signal trouble. The delays were first reported around 2 p.m. The LIRR has now canceled all trains going to or coming from the Hicksville station until further notice.

The 5:59PM train from Hicksville due Penn at 6:43PM has been canceled due to signal trouble near Mineola. The next westbound train to Penn departs Hicksville at 6:14PM. We apologize for the inconvenience. — LIRR (@LIRR) Aug 222, 2019

Riders taking the Oyster Bay line can also expect up to 30-minute delays, the LIRR said.

MTA crews are on the scene in Mineola attempting to fix the signal problem. No further information about the specific signal problem has been released.

The 2:39PM train from Ronkonkoma due Penn at 3:59PM is being delayed at Hicksville due to signal trouble at Mineola. — LIRR (@LIRR) Aug 222, 2019