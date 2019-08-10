LIRR signal problem causes some delays on Huntington/Port Jefferson Branch, MTA says
A signal problem in Mineola has caused delays and cancellations of some Long Island Rail Road service along the Huntington/Port Jefferson Branch, MTA officials said Saturday.
In a series of tweeted messages, MTA officials said trains from Hicksville, Ronkonkoma and Huntington were delayed because of ongoing signal trouble. The delays were first reported around 2 p.m. The LIRR has now canceled all trains going to or coming from the Hicksville station until further notice.
Riders taking the Oyster Bay line can also expect up to 30-minute delays, the LIRR said.
MTA crews are on the scene in Mineola attempting to fix the signal problem. No further information about the specific signal problem has been released.
Comments
