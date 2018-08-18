Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Long Island

Delays on LIRR's Montauk branch due to signal trouble, railroad says

The Long Island Rail Road said to expect delays of 45 minutes to an hour, down from earlier two-hour delays.

Crews were working to signal trouble near Speonk

Crews were working to signal trouble near Speonk Saturday morning, the LIRR said. Above, an LIRR passenger at Penn Station on July 23. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Sabrina Escobar sabrina.escobar@newsday.com
Trains traveling in both directions on the LIRR's Montauk branch were being delayed 45 minutes to an hour or canceled due to signal trouble near Speonk on Saturday morning, railroad officials said.

Crews were working to resolve the issue, a Long Island Rail Road spokeswoman said. She was not sure when service would return to normal.

In a service advisory about 12:15 p.m., the railroad said the signal trouble was related to weather.

The LIRR had first warned of 90-minute delays about 10 a.m. before the delays grew to two hours about 11 a.m.

The first train to be affected was the 1:04 a.m. train from Jamaica to Montauk, which ended up operating 92 minutes late. Subsequent trains were similarly delayed until the 8:10 a.m. train from Jamaica to Montauk was canceled at Speonk about 10:30 a.m. That train was reinstated just before 11 a.m. and operating an hour and a half late.

Two trains were canceled on the branch, with riders accommodated by buses or other trains.

