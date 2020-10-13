TODAY'S PAPER
Limited westbound service between Jamaica and Penn Station restored after train hits person, railroad says

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Limited westbound City Zone service has been restored on the Long Island Rail Road between Jamaica and Penn Station, but disruptions were still affecting morning rush-hour service early Tuesday after an equipment train hit an unauthorized person on the tracks near Woodside, the railroad said.

The LIRR had announced the suspension of all City Zone service at 5:26 a.m. as a result of the incident, but revised the service suspensions at 6:21 a.m.

The railroad said New York City Transit is cross-honoring tickets on the J/Z subway lines at Jamaica, as well as on the 2/3 subway lines at Atlantic Terminal and Penn Station.

Customers can take the LIRR to Atlantic Terminal and transfer to the 2/3 for service to Manhattan, the railroad said. Eastbound customers are being advised to use the 2/3 trains for service from Penn to Atlantic Terminal, then transfer for LIRR eastbound service.

Details of the actual collision were not immediately available. The railroad had said earlier that MTA Police, EMS crews and LIRR personnel responded to the collision site.

It also was not immediately clear how many trains had been affected or when full service would be restored in the City Zone.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

