Limited westbound City Zone service has been restored on the Long Island Rail Road between Jamaica and Penn Station, but disruptions were still affecting morning rush-hour service early Tuesday after an equipment train hit an unauthorized person on the tracks near Woodside, the railroad said.

The LIRR had announced the suspension of all City Zone service at 5:26 a.m. as a result of the incident, but revised the service suspensions at 6:21 a.m.

The railroad said New York City Transit is cross-honoring tickets on the J/Z subway lines at Jamaica, as well as on the 2/3 subway lines at Atlantic Terminal and Penn Station.

Customers can take the LIRR to Atlantic Terminal and transfer to the 2/3 for service to Manhattan, the railroad said. Eastbound customers are being advised to use the 2/3 trains for service from Penn to Atlantic Terminal, then transfer for LIRR eastbound service.

Details of the actual collision were not immediately available. The railroad had said earlier that MTA Police, EMS crews and LIRR personnel responded to the collision site.

It also was not immediately clear how many trains had been affected or when full service would be restored in the City Zone.