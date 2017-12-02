Long Island Rail Road service was temporarily suspended Saturday evening from Penn Station through Mineola because of an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks at Willis Avenue, officials said.

The vehicle attempted to drive over the tracks but then stopped moving at about 6:26 p.m., MTA officials said.

MTA police responded to the tracks and the car was removed about 6:40 p.m., police said.

Service was expected to resume soon, officials said.

The unauthorized vehicle caused several other delays and train cancellations, according to the LIRR’s twitter feed.

The 7:40 p.m. Ronkonkoma train due at Penn Station at 8:59 p.m. was canceled due to congestion. The 6:52 p.m. train from Jamaica to Oyster Bay at 7:46 p.m. is operating with a 22 minute delay. The 6:36 p.m. train from Huntington to Penn Station at 7:39 p.m. is operating with an 18 minute delay. The 6:39 p.m. train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma at 8:05 p.m. was also canceled due to congestion.

No one was injured in the incident.