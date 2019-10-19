Long Island Rail Road service on the Montauk Branch has been restored after it was temporarily suspended between the Mastic-Shirley and Southampton stations, the railroad tweeted.

Service was restored shortly after 10 a.m. Customers can expect residual delays of 20 to 25 minutes, LIRR officials said.

The suspension was due to "fire department activity" east of the Mastic-Shirley station, the railroad said.

Suffolk County fire rescue officials said firefighters were responding to a wooden bridge on River Avenue in Eastport that was reported to be on fire.