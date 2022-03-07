TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR service suspended in both directions between Port Washington and Great Neck

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The MTA has announced Long Island Rail Road service is suspended in both directions between Port Washington and Great Neck on Monday.

The LIRR said the service suspension is due to a police investigation surrounding an "unattended package" at the Port Washington station.

It was unclear how long the situation will take to resolve, but so far it has led to service cancelations during the morning rush hour.

Service remains ongoing for all stations west of Great Neck.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

