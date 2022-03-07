LIRR service suspended in both directions between Port Washington and Great Neck
The MTA has announced Long Island Rail Road service is suspended in both directions between Port Washington and Great Neck on Monday.
The LIRR said the service suspension is due to a police investigation surrounding an "unattended package" at the Port Washington station.
It was unclear how long the situation will take to resolve, but so far it has led to service cancelations during the morning rush hour.
Service remains ongoing for all stations west of Great Neck.