A person trespassing on the Long Island Rail Road tracks near Merillon Avenue in Garden City Park was struck by a train Sunday evening, officials said, forcing the railroad to suspend eastbound service on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches.

There was no immediate information on the condition of the victim. Police are at the scene.

Officials said the train, which left Huntington at 5:10 p.m., was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station at 6:16 p.m. The train was held at 5:46 p.m. after striking the individual on the tracks.

"The train stopped and then the electricity went off," passenger Samara Schanfeld, who was stuck on the train for over 90 minutes, said in a phone interview from the train. She said riders were given boxes of water by staff on the train.

MTA officials said there are about 150 passengers on the train, which will be able to move once the area is cleared by the MTA Police.

LIRR temporarily halted service between Penn Station and Hicksville in both directions on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches, the agency said on Twitter.

By 7:25 p.m., limited service was restored via the Babylon and Central Branch. Customers trying to get to Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma were advised to take the eastbound Babylon train to the end and transfer to a diesel train to Hicksville to access eastbound service to Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma.

In addition, trains on the Oyster Bay branch will start and end at Mineola.

As riders stranded at Jamaica and Penn Station vented their frustrations on Twitter, the LIRR offered a 6:47 p.m. express train between Jamaica and Babylon.