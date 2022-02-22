TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandTransportation

Service delays after person hit by train near Forest Hills station, LIRR says

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

The Long Island Rail Road announced service between Jamaica and Penn Station was experiencing 10 to 15 minute delays, after someone was struck by a train east of the Forest Hills station Tuesday.

The severity of any injuries was not immediately known.

The railroad said some trains had been canceled, with others delayed or diverted to Atlantic Terminal.

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. and involved a Hempstead Branch train that struck a person on the tracks east of the station, the rail road said.

A tweet from the LIRR later said eastbound service, which had been suspended immediately following the incident, had been restored from Penn Station to Jamaica, with trains bypassing Woodside, Forest Hills and Kew Gardens. A railroad spokesman said just after 8 a.m. that the reopening of eastbound service had taken place after that brief suspension.

The delays were expected to affect trains through much of the morning rush-hour.

Meanwhile, the MTA announced New York City Transit was cross-honoring fares for customers.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

FDNY Firefighter Jesse Gerhard.
Wake for FDNY firefighter Jesse Gerhard to be held today
Dr. Salvatore Pardo, shown in 2018, says ER
Doctors say they're on the 'front lines of the misinformation war'
Former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo responds to the
Poll: More believe James than Cuomo on sex harassment allegations
Grand opening of a Chick-Fil-A restaurant on Old
Chick-fil-A planning 4 more restaurants on Long Island
A rendering of the proposed transit-oriented development project
Riverhead approves master developers for transit-oriented project
Employment counselor Lee Basile helps facilitate an employment
Criminal histories rife among jobless, new study finds
Didn’t find what you were looking for?