The Long Island Rail Road announced service between Jamaica and Penn Station was experiencing 10 to 15 minute delays, after someone was struck by a train east of the Forest Hills station Tuesday.

The severity of any injuries was not immediately known.

The railroad said some trains had been canceled, with others delayed or diverted to Atlantic Terminal.

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. and involved a Hempstead Branch train that struck a person on the tracks east of the station, the rail road said.

A tweet from the LIRR later said eastbound service, which had been suspended immediately following the incident, had been restored from Penn Station to Jamaica, with trains bypassing Woodside, Forest Hills and Kew Gardens. A railroad spokesman said just after 8 a.m. that the reopening of eastbound service had taken place after that brief suspension.

The delays were expected to affect trains through much of the morning rush-hour.

Meanwhile, the MTA announced New York City Transit was cross-honoring fares for customers.