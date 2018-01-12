Service has been restored in both directions between Jamaica and Penn Station after it was briefly suspended because of an Amtrak signal problem, the Long Island Rail Road said.

Service between Penn and Woodside on the Port Washington branch was also briefly suspended because of the signal problem, the LIRR said. That service also has been restored.

The service suspensions lasted about 10 minutes, the LIRR said. By around 3:20 p.m. service was restored.

Service on the LIRR between Atlantic and Jamaica was not affected.

