LIRR service restored between Oyster Bay and Locust Valley

Service has been restored on the Long Island Rail Road between Oyster Bay and Locust Valley, following a short interruption due to a downed wire, officials said.

LIRR officials posted a message on Twitter at 2:28 p.m. announcing the resumption of service.

Officials noted, however, that the downed power line caused signal trouble near Locust Valley, and that customers can anticipate delays of 20 to 30 minutes in both directions as trains operate at reduced speeds through the area.

The wire fell on the tracks at about 1:20 p.m. near Locust Valley and service had been suspended in both directions between the stations, according to the MTA.

PSEG crews responded to the scene, officials said.

A few trains were canceled at the stations and a train heading from Oyster Bay toward Jamaica had to reverse due to the downed wires, officials said.