LIRR service on the Long Beach Branch remained suspended in both directions Thursday night after a person was struck and killed by a train at the Lynbrook station, an MTA official said.

The victim was struck by the train at about 8:15 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene, the official said. No further details were available.

MTA police are on scene investigating.

Long Beach Branch service remained suspended in both directions between Lynbrook and Long Beach. As an alternative, the official said, some eastbound Long Beach Branch trains are being rerouted to Freeport, with added stops at Rockville Centre and Baldwin.