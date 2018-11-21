On a Thanksgiving estimated to have the highest travel volume since 2005, the LIRR will accommodate riders with more train service and cheaper tickets.

Off-peak ticket pricing will be in effect for the four-day holiday beginning Thanksgiving Day, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

The Long Island Rail Road will have a dozen extra afternoon eastbound trains to handle the rush of customers racing home to start the holiday weekend on Wednesday evening.

On Thanksgiving, six extra trains will be available to get customers into the city for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and 11 extra will be running to get home after the festivities.

On Black Friday, the LIRR will run a regular weekday schedule to accommodate the expected hordes of shoppers headed into Manhattan for discounts and deals.

And the railroad will provide extra service this weekend to meet the holiday season demand, the first of six weekends with extra service.

Alcohol will not be allowed on trains, stations or platforms from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

For more information, visit mta.info.