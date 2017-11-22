More train service and added off-peak ticket pricing will be available to Long Island Rail Road customers traveling over the Thanksgiving weekend, the MTA announced.

A dozen extra trains will be departing from Penn Station Wednesday to accommodate riders ahead of the holiday, according to an MTA news release.

Six westbound trains will be added Thursday morning for people attending the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade along with 11 additional eastbound trains departing Thursday afternoon.

Hitting the road for Thanksgiving? This is the worst time to drive

Over the weekend, there will be four more westbound trains in the morning and six afternoon eastbound trains. The added weekend service will also be available through December, the MTA said in the release.

Off-peak ticket fares will be offered from Thanksgiving Day until Sunday and children ages 5 to 11 can ride one-way for $1 each, according to the release.