TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 53° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 53° Good Afternoon
Long IslandTransportation

LIRR: More train service over Thanksgiving holiday weekend

The MTA says there will be a dozen extra trains departing Penn Station on Wednesday.

More train service will be available to LIRR

More train service will be available to LIRR customers traveling over the Thanksgiving weekend. Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

By Rachel Uda  rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

More train service and added off-peak ticket pricing will be available to Long Island Rail Road customers traveling over the Thanksgiving weekend, the MTA announced.

A dozen extra trains will be departing from Penn Station Wednesday to accommodate riders ahead of the holiday, according to an MTA news release.

Six westbound trains will be added Thursday morning for people attending the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade along with 11 additional eastbound trains departing Thursday afternoon.

Over the weekend, there will be four more westbound trains in the morning and six afternoon eastbound trains. The added weekend service will also be available through December, the MTA said in the release.

Off-peak ticket fares will be offered from Thanksgiving Day until Sunday and children ages 5 to 11 can ride one-way for $1 each, according to the release.

Headshot

Rachel Uda writes trending stories on issues across Long Island and also covers breaking news.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

One person was seriously hurt in a crash Cops: 3 hurt in Medford crash
Nassau County police officers are at the ready Police plan DWI crackdown for Thanksgiving
John Derounian in an undated photo. Feds: Drugstore stop lands fraud suspect back in jail
Rain is expected to make its own departure Weather: Wet start to Thanksgiving getaway day
Nancy Urban, right, who has Alzheimer's disease, with Manes spur memories in new equine program
Desiree Garcia of Mastic, right, with her Pink LIer battling cancer gets Thanksgiving feast
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE