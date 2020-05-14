TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandTransportation

Work to eliminate LIRR grade crossing on Westbury-New Cassel border to begin

An aerial view of the Westbury LIRR station, bounded by Post Avenue on the west and School Street on the east, on June 26, 2019. Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Work to eliminate the Long Island Rail Road grade crossing on the border of the Village of Westbury and the hamlet of New Cassel will prompt the closure of School Street next week.

Beginning Monday, School Street between Railroad and Union avenues will be shut down, with plans calling for a railroad bridge to be installed over School Street on the weekend of Sept. 12-13. The underpass for the street is expected to open in November.

“This project, along with all ongoing and planned maintenance and capital work, is taking on renewed significance as we ensure that the railroad is robust and reliable in the both the short-term and the long run," said LIRR president Phillip Eng.

School Street is the fourth of eight grade-crossing elimination projects being completed under the LIRR's Third Track project on the Main Line between Floral Park and Hicksville, which is set to be finished in 2022.

The School Street underpass, officials said, will have two traffic lanes with a sidewalk on the east side. 

Eliminating the grade crossings will enhance safety, reduce pollution from trains and exhaust fumes from idling vehicles and eliminate traffic backups, the MTA said. LIRR crossing gates during rush hour are currently in the down position more than half of the time at some locations, the agency said.

“Eliminating the railroad grade crossing at School Street will make the area safer for everyone, especially the drivers, train customers and pedestrians that currently share the road,” said Janno Lieber, president of MTA Construction & Development. 

Detour routes have been established with the Village of Westbury and the Town of North Hempstead. For more information visit: https://www.amodernli.com/school-street-closes-for-grade-crossing-elimination/

