All Long Island Rail Road ticket machines "are out of order systemwide" Monday morning, so customers will have to buy tickets using the MTA e-TIX app or after they board the train, the railroad advised via Twitter at 7:13 a.m.

"Those buying tickets onboard the train will not be charged the higher onboard fare," the railroad added.

A spokesman could not immediately offer any more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.