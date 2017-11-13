This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 46° Good Morning
Overcast 46° Good Morning
Long IslandTransportation

LIRR: Buses replace trains this week on part of Montauk line

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Buses replace trains between Patchogue and Montauk during off-peak daytime hours this week, the Long Island Rail Road said.

The change will be in effect from 8:01 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday as the railroad does track work, and riders should plan on up to 41 minutes of additional travel time, the LIRR said.

For westbound riders, trains that usually leave Montauk at 11:18 a.m. and 2:51 p.m., and the train that usually departs Speonk at 2 p.m. will originate in Patchogue, the LIRR said.

Riders from Montauk through Bellport will board buses to Patchogue and then board trains, the LIRR said.

Westbound riders will board buses up to 1 hour and 5 minutes later than normal train time, the LIRR said.

For eastbound riders, the 8:57 a.m. and 11:27 a.m. trains from Babylon and the 11:25 a.m. train from Jamaica will terminate in Patchogue, the LIRR said.

Riders will transfer to buses to stations from Bellport through Montauk.

Headshot
By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in ICE: 25 arrested in crackdown on Long Island
Students at strike-affected South Side Middle School in School bus strike enters second week
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air 1600: The long, short and fat of Trump diplomacy
Zelice Barclift, seen on Nov. 6, 2017, who Technology destroys - and enhances - LI jobs
Kelly Ann Tinyes, 13, left, was killed in Teen’s family wants to keep her killer in prison
Rose Cucci Police: Woman, 87, who went missing is found
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE