Long IslandTransportation

LIRR: Pedestrian struck on tracks between Baldwin and Freeport stations; major delays

The extent of the person's injuries was not immediately known, but the accident was causing significant delays and cancellations during the rush hour commute, authorities said.

Police investigate the scene where a person on the tracks was hit by an LIRR train Tuesday afternoon in Freeport. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

A westbound LIRR train on Tuesday afternoon struck an individual on tracks between the Baldwin and Freeport stations on the Babylon line. The extent of the person's injuries was not immediately known, but the accident was causing significant delays and cancellations during the rush hour commute, authorities said.

Initially after the 3:45 p.m. accident, service between Lynbrook and Babylon was affected only near the start of the evening commute. However, by 5 p.m., the LIRR reported, "...westbound trains cannot return to Penn Station for their normal eastbound rush hour operation. LIRR customers on all branches may experience related delays and cancellations. MTA Police and EMS are on scene.''


Two earlier alerts said the 3:34 p.m. train “from Penn due Wantagh at 4:27 p.m. is being held at Jamaica due to a suspension of service on the Babylon Branch,” shortly before a tweet saying that “The 3:42 p.m. train from Babylon due Penn at 4:57 p.m. is being delayed at Seaford due to a suspension of service on the Babylon Branch.”


 

Newsday will update this story when information is available.

