Fallen power line suspends 3 LIRR branches, systemwide delays

The railroad recommended using the Babylon or Port Washington branches, but both also were experiencing delays because of the power line.

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Rush-hour service has been suspended in both directions on three Long Island Rail Road branches because of a fallen power line on the tracks west of Hicksville, the commuter rail said.

Several trains on the Ronkonkoma, Huntington/Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches have been held in place or delayed since the LIRR tweeted of the problem shortly after 6 p.m.

LIRR crews were at the scene to help clear the PSEG Long Island power line, the railroad said.

The commuter rail recommended using the Babylon or Port Washington branches, but as of 6:30 p.m., both Babylon and Hempstead branches were reporting delays because of congestion from the downed power line.

Delays were also reported on the Far Rockaway, Hempstead, Montauk and West Hempstead lines.

