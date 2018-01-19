The Long Island Rail Road said service into Penn Station was restored Friday morning after it earlier reported diverting and canceling some trains because of an Amtrak signal problem in one of its East River tunnels.

The LIRR gave no estimate of how long trains were delayed, and its advisory about the problem, first posted shortly after 7 a.m., disappeared from it website about 8:30 a.m. The railroad was reporting it was on or close to schedule.

A railroad spokesman said about 8:30 a.m. that the problem was being resolved and that there were only residual delays.

The spokesman could not say how many trains were affected, but the railroad had said on its website about 8 a.m. that 11 trains had been canceled, diverted or had their runs shortened.

Updates minutes later said some of the trains the railroad had planned to terminate at Jamaica instead would make their normal run into Penn Station.

Unplanned delays and cancellations, uncomfortable conditions on trains and at stations and inaccurate service-information updates marked nearly every rush hour during the first two weeks of the year.

During that time, the LIRR has suspended service on one or more branches at least 17 times — roughly as many suspensions as in November and December combined.

LIRR riders have been sounding off on social media about the delays and Amtrak’s latest infrastructure renewal project at Penn Station.

Last Friday, MTA chairman Joe Lhota said he, too, is “not happy” and plans to do something about it.