TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 43° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 43° Good Afternoon
Long IslandTransportation

LIRR: On or close into Atlantic Terminal after delays

The railroad said on its website about 7:40 a.m. that the delays were due to “a possible track condition.”

The LIRR station at Atlantic Terminal in an

The LIRR station at Atlantic Terminal in an undated photo. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Long Island Rail Road was reporting normal service into Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn at the tail end of the morning commute Wednesday after scattered delays of up to 20 minutes.

Normal service was restored shortly before 10 a.m., the railroad said in a Twitter message.

Delays of 10 minutes were being reported shortly after 9 a.m., shorter than the 15- to 20-minute delays reported earlier in the morning.

The railroad said on its website about 7:40 a.m. that the delays were due to “a possible track condition.” A spokesman said the condition was just east of the terminal.

On Tuesday, the LIRR blamed a damaged third rail for a 90-minute suspension of service on the Hempstead Branch during the morning commute.

And during the Tuesday evening commute, the LIRR said “switch trouble” in a yard caused delays of 30 to 40 minutes on the Long Beach Branch.

Atlantic Terminal has taken on added importance since the beginning of January when another Amtrak repair project at Penn Station led the LIRR to divert eight rush-hours trains daily from Penn to Atlantic Terminal.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and acting Nassau Curran picks Ryder for Nassau’s top cop
Shantavia Davis, 33, at police headquarters in Mineola DA: Postal carrier stole credit cards from mail
Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted midday that he De Blasio won’t meet with Trump at White House
Goldfish Swim School in Farmingdale is hosting a LI swim school to host free grand opening party
Timothy Tenke, center, now mayor and former Glen Council, new mayor spar over legal counsel
It will be sunny and relatively cold Wednesday, Forecast: Sunny and cold end to workweek
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE