The Long Island Rail Road was “operating on or close to schedule” into and out of Penn Station as of 11 a.m. after a brief suspension during the Wednesday morning rush and subsequent delays, the railroad said.

The suspension was “related to a disabled Amtrak train that has since been moved,” and the delays of 15 to 20 minutes were “due to an Amtrak track condition in one of the East River Tunnels,” the LIRR said in a notice to customers on its website.

The service suspension lasted somewhere between 10 and 15 minutes and was lifted by 9:30 a.m., the LIRR said in a tweet.

According to Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams, a loss of power outside Penn Station from about 8:55 to 9:05 a.m. caused the temporary delays.

Unplanned delays and cancellations, uncomfortable conditions on trains and at stations, and inaccurate service-information updates have marred nearly every rush hour inr the first two weeks of January.

During that time, the LIRR has suspended service on one or more branches at least 17 times — about as many suspensions as in November and December combined.

Newsday reported on Sunday that MTA chairman Joe Lhota is promising to take corrective steps to address the recent spate of service meltdowns that have plagued the commutes of tens of thousands of Long Islanders — including, potentially, a shake-up in LIRR personnel.

Incensed LIRR riders have been sounding off on social media about what they say has been an abysmal beginning to 2018 — and to Amtrak’s latest infrastructure renewal project at Penn Station.

On Friday, Lhota said he, too, is “not happy” and plans to do something about it.

With Alfonso A. Castillo