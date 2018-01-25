TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: Trains on or close to schedule after signal trouble

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Westbound Long Island Rail Road trains were on or close to schedule through Queens Village after experiencing scattered residual delays averaging 15 to 20 minutes earlier Thursday due to signal trouble, a spokesman said.

“The signal problem was identified at 7:05 a.m. and cleared up at 7:35,” LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan said. “There was a 30-minute period of time that crews were out working on the rails.”

Donovan said residual scattered delays of 15 to 20 minutes were expected until the trains that were initially affected reach their destinations.

Trains were on or close to schedule as of 8:26 a.m., Donovan said.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

