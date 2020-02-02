Long Island Rail Road riders can expect 10- to 15-minute delays near Copiague following a track fire early Sunday.

About 150 feet of cable was damaged during the fire and crews will be onsite Sunday to repair it, a Long Island Rail Road spokesman said. The overnight fire occurred at Marconi Boulevard and Wartburg Avenue in Copiague and was extinguished shortly before 2 a.m., the spokesman said.

The LIRR did not say what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.