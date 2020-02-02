TODAY'S PAPER
Cables damaged by fire cause 10-15 minute delays, LIRR says

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Long Island Rail Road riders can expect 10- to 15-minute delays near Copiague following a track fire early Sunday.

About 150 feet of cable was damaged during the fire and crews will be onsite Sunday to repair it, a Long Island Rail Road spokesman said. The overnight fire occurred at Marconi Boulevard and Wartburg Avenue in Copiague and was extinguished shortly before 2 a.m., the spokesman said.

The LIRR did not say what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

