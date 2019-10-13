TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Transportation

LIRR work train derails near Jamaica junction, causing minor delays, officials say

MTA workers at 158th Street near Archer Avenue

MTA workers at 158th Street near Archer Avenue in Jamaica, Queens, Sunday afternoon, after two cars of a work train came off of the tracks around 9 a.m. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
A Long Island Rail Road train has derailed near its busy Jamaica junction, railroad officials said Sunday.

Two cars of a work train came off of the tracks just east of Jamaica around 9 a.m., according to LIRR officials, who said there were no injuries in the incident.

An LIRR “wreck crew” was on the scene of the derailment Sunday afternoon, assessing the damage and beginning the repair work, a spokeswoman said.

“Customers traveling on LIRR trains through Jamaica Station may experience 5-10 minute delays after 2 cars of a work train derailed just east of Jamaica Station earlier today,” the railroad told its customers in an email alert.

The railroad reported that a Hempstead train and a Long Beach train were both running 11 minutes late because of the derailment.

The derailment is at least fifth this year for the LIRR, according to Federal Railroad Administration statistics, which were last updated in July.

Two work engines derailed at a side track in Farmingdale on July 14. Two LIRR trains derailed near Speonk on May 25 when one sideswiped the other. In February, a train derailed after striking a car that drove through downed crossing gates in Westbury, killing three its three occupants. And, on January 3, a non-passenger train derailed in a yard at Jamaica.

The LIRR reported eight derailments in 2018.

Headshot of Newsday employee Alfonso Castillo on June

Alfonso Castillo has been reporting for Newsday since 1999 and covering the transportation beat since 2008. He grew up in the Bronx and Queens and now lives in Valley Stream with his wife and two sons.

