Long IslandTransportation

Needs improvement: LIRR's derailment response faulted in internal review

LIRR crew assess the damage after a derailment

LIRR crew assess the damage after a derailment just west of Merillon Avenue station in New Hyde Park on Oct. 9, 2016. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
A new report from the MTA’s internal watchdog criticizes the Long Island Rail Road’s train derailment response protocols, faulting the railroad for “offering no clear direction” of who is in charge during such emergencies and allowing employees to leave accident scenes before being tested for drugs and alcohol.

The report by MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny examined the LIRR’s “Corporate Policy & Procedure for Incident Investigations,” and whether it was followed in some derailments and other safety-related incidents over recent years — including an October 2016 derailment in New Hyde Park in which more than 30 passengers were injured.

“In several important respects, we found that LIRR’s post-incident investigative practices did not reflect industry best practices, particularly in the establishment of its incident investigation structure and the assignment of roles for securing the scene, preserving perishable evidence, and releasing employees from an incident site,” the report stated.

Pokorny's report noted that in the New Hyde Park incident, several employees were allowed to leave without giving statements and before it had been determined whether they had to submit to testing for drugs and alcohol. The report called the practice “a clear failure to adhere to industry standards as well as LIRR’s own policies.”

In its formal response, the LIRR said it shared the inspector general’s OIG’s “interest in implementing best practices for investigating significant safety-related events … as completely and expeditiously as possible, while ensuring corrective actions are identified and implemented to prevent reoccurrences.”

Pokorny’s office made several recommendations to the LIRR, including that it adopt protocols used by the American Public Transportation Association, an industry trade group, and that it have a member of its corporate safety department lead future derailment investigations.

That role had occasionally been filled by a member of the LIRR’s legal department, according to the report.

“Because these individuals are charged with protecting the agency’s interests, the thoroughness, independence, and objectivity of the investigative fact-finding process might be impaired if their participation is not properly defined,” the report said.

Headshot of Newsday employee Alfonso Castillo on June

Alfonso Castillo has been reporting for Newsday since 1999 and covering the transportation beat since 2008. He grew up in the Bronx and Queens and now lives in Valley Stream with his wife and two sons.

