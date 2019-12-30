Whether you're traveling into or out of NYC for NYE, LIRR helps with extra trains

If you're trying to get out of New York City of New Year's Eve — or, if you're planning on going to the city on New Year's Eve — you'll be happy to know the Long Island Rail Road has added extra trains to assist you in your trek.

There will be 13 extra afternoon trains heading east from Penn Station and 21 extra westbound trains headed to Penn Station and Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.

On Wednesday, New Year's Day, the LIRR will operate 15 extra eastbound trains from Penn Station and four extra from Atlantic Terminal in order to accomodate those riders returning from New Year's Eve festivities in New York City.

For more information about the New Year's Eve and early New Year's Day schedule, visit web.mta.info or contact the LIRR's Customer Service Center by calling 511 or 718-217-LIRR (718-217-5477). Automated schedule information is available 24/7. Agents are available to assist customers daily from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.