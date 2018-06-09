TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: Service suspension east of Jamaica station

By Newsday Staff
Long Island Rail Road service on the Port Jefferson, Oyster Bay, Ronkonkoma and Hempstead branches was temporarily suspended in both directions Saturday afternoon east of Jamaica “due to signal trouble,” the railroad said.

Trains serving Belmont Park were not affected, the LIRR said in a notice to customers.

LIRR workers were trying to resolve the issue, the railroad said.

“We will keep you updated. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

