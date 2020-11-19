LIRR trains canceled, diverted due to track condition in East River tunnel, railroad says
Some Long Island Rail Road trains are being canceled or diverted to Atlantic Terminal on Thursday morning because repairs are needed on an East River tunnel track, officials said.
Trains canceled or switched to Atlantic Terminal include trains headed to Penn Station from Little Neck, Wantagh and Farmingdale, according to the railroad's Twitter account.
A railroad official was not immediately available to comment.
