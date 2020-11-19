TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Morning
SEARCH
24° Good Morning
Long IslandTransportation

LIRR trains canceled, diverted due to track condition in East River tunnel, railroad says

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Some Long Island Rail Road trains are being canceled or diverted to Atlantic Terminal on Thursday morning because repairs are needed on an East River tunnel track, officials said.

Trains canceled or switched to Atlantic Terminal include trains headed to Penn Station from Little Neck, Wantagh and Farmingdale, according to the railroad's Twitter account.

A railroad official was not immediately available to comment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

A technician sorts blood samples at a lab Health experts: Vaccines show promise in COVID-19 fight
Isaac Graubard, 13, sells his eco-friendly products from An LI teen wants to refill your shampoo bottle
Matthew Ambrosio, of North Babylon, said correlating rat Babylon Town cries foul on parts of its code regarding fowl
From left, the Rev. Wendy C. Modeste of Asking the Clergy: How Advent prepares Christians for Christmas
Mineola Memorial Park in Mineola Mineola reinvests in infrastructure, fuels resurgence
Stephanie Volpe of Holbrook started co-hosting nightly Zoom A (virtual) party for people with disabilities will continue post-pandemic
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search