The Long Island Rail Road has suspended train service into and out of Penn Station as police try to remove an unauthorized person on the tracks at the Manhattan transit hub.

The LIRR announced the suspension between Jamaica and Penn Station shortly before 3 p.m.

“MTA Police and LIRR personnel are on [the] scene,” the railroad told its customers. “We will update you shortly.”

The railroad later said it was “in the process” of restoring limited eastbound service from Penn, but warned that customers should “anticipate residuals delays and cancellations as police continue to work to clear the station.”

The issue already has resulted in multiple train delays and cancellations.

The railroad advised customers traveling east on the Hempstead, Long Beach, Far Rockaway and West Hempstead branches to take downtown the 2/3 subway line at Penn to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn to catch LIRR trains there.

The 2,3 and E subway lines are cross-honoring LIRR fares at Penn and at 71st Ave/Forest Hills, Union Tpke/Kew Gardens and Jamaica (Sutphin/Archer). The 7 line is also cross-honoring at 61st Ste./Woodside and Flushing/Main St.

The LIRR also announced it would add an extra train from Jamaica, making all stops to Ronkonkoma to accommodate customers affected by the suspension.