LIRR, union reach agreement on Election Day workers

The Long Island Rail Road reached an agreement with its unions to keep workers on the job throughout Election Day on Tuesday — avoiding the scramble of four months ago when railroad management offered employees overtime to keep them from voting during working hours.

The amicable settlement marks a change of tone in the strained relationship between the railroad and its labor leaders, who have publicly complained in recent months of being overworked and underappreciated heading into their next contract talks.

In June, the railroad appeared to be caught off guard by a new state law that grants New Yorkers three hours of paid time off to vote. A day before primary elections were held in several counties, LIRR President Phillip Eng reached out to workers offering three hours at time-and-a-half in exchange for their withdrawal of requests to take time off to vote during their regular shifts.

The arrangement led to accusations from voting rights advocates that the LIRR was incentivizing its employees not to vote. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority — the LIRR’s parent company — said the offer was aimed at maintaining the staffing levels necessary to run regular service.

Ahead of Tuesday’s election, MTA managers met Anthony Simon — general chairman of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, the LIRR’s largest union — and reached an agreement under which railroad workers will be paid four hours of straight time on Tuesday to vote outside of their work hours.

“It was just at a point that if everybody took those three hours that they were legally required to take, it could have disrupted service. And we weren’t going to let that happen,” said Simon, who hopes the teamwork used to reach the agreement will carry over to future negotiations. “The unions are willing to work with them, but we’ve got to be treated fairly and respectfully … because it is us that keep the trains moving. And we’re not looking to hurt the commuters.”

In a statement, MTA spokesman Tim Minton said the authority is “very pleased that our Long Island Rail Road unions are working collaboratively to ensure full service for LIRR riders on Election Day, while taking advantage of this historic opportunity to vote before Tuesday."