Long Island Rail Road officials said Monday the New South Road grade crossing in Bethpage, which was struck by a passing motor vehicle, has been repaired and trains are now cleared to operate at normal speed through the area.

Earlier Monday, the LIRR advised of minor delays between Bethpage and Hicksville after a passing motor vehicle struck one of the gates at the crossing and broke it, officials said.

Trains were directed to operate at reduced speed through the area, resulting in 5-10 minute delays, officials said.

The two-lane road is in an industrial area and serves as a go-between connecting Old Country Road and South Broadway. The railroad said an MTA police unit was at the scene to monitor the situation and provide cautionary traffic control until repairs were completed.