Long IslandTransportation

Trains at normal speed after crossing gate hit by vehicle repaired, LIRR says

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Long Island Rail Road officials said Monday the New South Road grade crossing in Bethpage, which was struck by a passing motor vehicle, has been repaired and trains are now cleared to operate at normal speed through the area.

Earlier Monday, the LIRR advised of minor delays between Bethpage and Hicksville after a passing motor vehicle struck one of the gates at the crossing and broke it, officials said.

Trains were directed to operate at reduced speed through the area, resulting in 5-10 minute delays, officials said.

The two-lane road is in an industrial area and serves as a go-between connecting Old Country Road and South Broadway. The railroad said an MTA police unit was at the scene to monitor the situation and provide cautionary traffic control until repairs were completed.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

