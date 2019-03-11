A vehicle "struck and broke" one of the Long Island Rail Road gates at the School Street grade crossing in Westbury where three men died last month in a crash involving two trains, the LIRR said.

The LIRR slowed Port Jefferson Branch trains through the area starting at 11:45 a.m. Monday before crews arrived to repair the gate, according to service advisories.

"The issue was resolved at 12:11 p.m.," said Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesman Aaron Donovan, who did not elaborate on the incident.

Three men died Feb. 26 after an SUV fleeing from the scene of a minor fender bender drove around a downed safety gate and into the path of two intersecting trains traveling in opposite directions, police have said.

The crossing is one of seven such locations set to close as state officials construct a 9.8-mile-long third track between Floral Park and Hicksville.

Construction on an effort to sink School Street under the tracks is set to begin in the spring of 2020, following years of concerns raised by Westbury business owners and community residents about the busy intersection.