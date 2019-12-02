The Long Island Rail Road is gearing up for another fight with its toughest enemy: winter weather.

Headed into what is traditionally the railroad’s toughest stretch of the year, LIRR president Phillip Eng said his agency, as part of its LIRR Forward service improvement initiatives — has stepped up efforts to combat some of the problems that come with frigid temperatures, ice and snow.

“Our focus is always to operate trains as safely and efficiently as possible, while communicating with our customers, to ensure we get them where they need to go,” Eng said. “We’re constantly evaluating ourselves, taking lessons learned from the past, and strengthening our internal coordination to deliver the service our customers deserve, regardless what Mother Nature has in store for us.”

The first major test of the railroad’s enhanced winter strategy could come during the Monday evening rush hour, when up to 4 inches of snow was forecast to fall on parts of Long Island. The LIRR was reporting "good service" on all its branches Monday afternoon, but did issue a "winter weather advisory to customers," telling them to allow extra travel time and to use caution when walking on station platforms and staircases.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority — the LIRR’s parent agency — said Sunday that the railroad would preposition staff throughout the system to remove snow and ice, and had its “storm-fighting equipment” ready, including nine snow jets, two snow brooms and three cold air blowers.

"All MTA agencies are closely monitoring this storm, and we will be ready for whatever winter conditions come our way,” MTA chairman Patrick Foye said in a statement. "We have a comprehensive plan in place that includes using equipment and personnel to keep tracks, stations, platforms and roadways clear of snow and ice, so our system can continue to operate."

Among the additions to the LIRR’s winter arsenal this year are 20 switch heaters — for a total of 80 — to keep ice and snow from disabling some of the railroad’s most heavily-used track switches. The railroad also has installed third rail heaters at 30 high-priority locations, and completed the replacement of 3,300 faulty “threshold plates” on train doors that were known to cause door malfunctions during the winter.

And to prevent delays caused by storms knocking debris onto tracks, the LIRR has cut back 180 miles of overgrown vegetation near its tracks, and worked with PSEG to replace 200 utility poles.

Severe weather has long been a vulnerability of the LIRR, which attributed 4,113 delays last year to “weather and environmental” causes — fully 17 percent of its 23,551 delays in 2018. The weather challenges contributed to the railroad posting its worst annual on-time performance in two decades.

Deer Park commuter Pat Bocchino said he believes the railroad has been doing “a fairly good job” of addressing weather emergencies as of late, with one exception. Bocchino said, whenever it dips below freezing overnight, he anticipates waking up to service disruptions caused by broken rails — a common problem for railroads during major swings in temperature.

“They always seem to be caught, like, ‘Oh my God. We’re so surprised that this happened.’ It’s an every year thing,” said Bocchino, 50. “They’re always woefully unprepared.”

LIRR officials said they’re taking other measures to reduce disruptions for riders during the winter holidays. After curtailing weekend service for several months to carry construction and maintenance work throughout the system, Eng has said that there will be no planned major weekend service outages the rest of the year.