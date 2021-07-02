Federal authorities are looking into an accident last month involving a Long Island Rail Road work train that crashed into a freight train in Cold Spring Harbor, injuring five people.

The accident occurred around 3:15 p.m. on June 17, when an LIRR track inspection car struck a New York & Railway freight train that had stopped on the tracks on its way from Huntington back to its Glendale, Queens, rail yard, officials said.

A source with knowledge of the accident said the LIRR train was traveling at a speed of around 40 mph, and derailed when it hit the stationary freight train.

Five workers — three from the LIRR and two from New York & Railway — were treated for noncritical injuries at a hospital and released, according to officials from both railroads. Another three workers were treated and released at the scene, LIRR officials said.

"The cause of the accident has yet to be determined," New York & Railway spokesman Don Miller said.

Asked about the accident Friday, LIRR president Phillip Eng said "it’s something that is still under investigation," and would not comment further.

Federal Railroad Administration spokeswoman LaRaye Brown said the agency is conducting "a limited-scope, preliminary inquiry on the collision," and is waiting on the LIRR to file a full accident report, due by the end of July.

On the day the accident occurred, the LIRR notified customers of potential service disruptions caused by a "disabled track car" on one of the two tracks through Cold Spring Harbor. The car was cleared by around 10:30 p.m.