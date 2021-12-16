Two LIRR workers suspended after found sleeping on the job, IG report says

A pair of LIRR workers responsible for plugging overnight staffing shortages were suspended after they were found sleeping across a makeshift bed in a dark Queens office, according to a report from the Office of The MTA Inspector General.

An unidentified Long Island Rail Road supervisor and one of his assigned crew dispatchers were discovered snoozing on the job at 3 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Transportation Crew Management Office in Jamaica when investigators from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority inspector general’s office stormed in, beaming flashlights.

The workers were sound asleep across two office chairs near their desks. The supervisor was stirred awake after an investigator shined a light into his face, according to a report released by the inspector general.

The dispatcher asked: "who are you," and the supervisor also woke up, admitting he was in charge. Once the office lights were turned on, investigators also noticed another crew member sitting by his desk in the back of the office, but it was unclear whether that worker was also asleep. His computer was turned on. Regardless of whether he was napping, that crew member also violated the duty to disclose by not reporting the sleeping duo, the report states.

"The dispatcher and supervisor violated the public trust by sleeping when they were supposed to be working. Their duties required them to be awake in the event a colleague was needed for dispatch. The fact that the OIG found them unresponsive when entering their office leads to question if they would have been responsive to calls for dispatch," the report states.

The office of the inspector general recommended that the supervisor and dispatcher both be disciplined or terminated plus any payments for that shift should be recouped.

"This was no accidental snooze — this was multiple employees, led by the example of their supervisor, bringing in blankets and rearranging office furniture to sleep while on the taxpayer’s dime," MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny tweeted Thursday morning.

The supervisor received a 15-working-day suspension with 75% of his regular pay, plus five working days will be held in abeyance for one year. The crew dispatcher agreed to a serve a 10 day suspension with 75 % of his regular pay.

It is believed that the behavior occurred often, the report states.

The transportation office fills staffing shortages that arise overnight.

There are typically two crew dispatchers and one supervisor assigned to the overnight shift.

The supervisor was hired in 1998 and promoted to his current position in 2011. The dispatcher was hired in 2000 as a station appearance maintainer and became a crew dispatcher in 2010.