Long IslandTransportation

The LIRR reported record on-time numbers in 2021. Here's a breakdown.

The first LIRR train arrives at the new

The first LIRR train arrives at the new Elmont LIRR station on Nov. 16, 2021 in Elmont. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Newsday Staff
Long Island Rail Road trains ran on time more often in 2021 than in any year in its recorded history, the agency reported.

The LIRR’s annual on-time performance of 96.3% was the highest since the railroad adopted its record-keeping system nearly 50 years ago. It’s the second consecutive year that the LIRR set the modern record, having run 95.9% of its trains on time in 2020.

On-time performance improved on eight of 11 branches in 2021, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which considers a train on time if it arrives at its final destination within 5 minutes 59 seconds of scheduled arrival time.

