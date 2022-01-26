Long Island Rail Road trains ran on time more often in 2021 than in any year in its recorded history, the agency reported.

The LIRR’s annual on-time performance of 96.3% was the highest since the railroad adopted its record-keeping system nearly 50 years ago. It’s the second consecutive year that the LIRR set the modern record, having run 95.9% of its trains on time in 2020.

On-time performance improved on eight of 11 branches in 2021, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which considers a train on time if it arrives at its final destination within 5 minutes 59 seconds of scheduled arrival time.