Ceremony at Islip station honors Vietnam war vet who made building's original weathervane

Long Island veterans, historians and railroad officials gathered at the Islip LIRR station Monday to pay tribute to a fallen war hero, and the high school woodshop class project that became a memorial to him.

A ceremony at the station honored Bernadino Genchi and the locomotive-shaped weather vane he created and stuck on the roof of the building during its formal opening on December 7, 1963.

Six years later, the helicopter that the Islip man was piloting as an Army warrant officer in Vietnam was shot down, killing him. The weathervane stood on the station house roof as a memorial to Genchi for more than 30 years, before being removed because it was damaged.

Fifty-eight years to the day that the weathervane went up, local historians, including from the Long Island Sunrise Trail Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, sought to commemorate the event. They purchased a replica locomotive weather vane and created a plaque honoring Genchi—a "fun loving" guy who liked dancing to the "Monster Mash" and working on cars, LIRR historian David Morrison said.

With a crowd of veterans, historians and Genchi’s relatives watching on, railroad workers mounted the replica weathervane Monday afternoon. The blustery winds quickly spun the instrument round and round as the audience cheered.

Genchi’s daughter, Dina Soriano, who was just 13 months old when her father died, said she had long known the story of her father’s connection to the Islip LIRR station, and was touched that people wanted to honor him.

"I really did not picture this," Soriano, of Sayville, said as she watched the group of dignitaries gather for the event. "This is just very overwhelming and very special."

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

LIRR president Phillip Eng said the new weathervane "preserves Islip history, and reminds all of us of the courage demonstrated by veterans and those serving today."