The westbound left and HOV lanes of the Long Island Expressway in parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties will be closed starting Monday as part of a $6.9 million restriping project, state Department of Transportation officials said in a news release Saturday.

The closures will be in the Towns of Huntington, Smithtown, Islip and Brookhaven in Suffolk County and the Town of Oyster Bay in Nassau County, the release said.

Drivers should expect the two lanes to have closures between Exit 65 (Suffolk County Route 16/Horse Block Road) and Exit 40 (State Route 25/Jericho Turnpike) from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the week.

The multimillion-dollar project also includes restriping lane markings on 14 state roads in both counties.

Lane markings are generally repainted every few years, state officials said. The work is expected to be completed this fall.