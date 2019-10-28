The Long Island Rail Road has resumed normal service after experiencing earlier delays due to a train with equipment trouble at Jamaica, the MTA website reported Monday.

The railroad said the Babylon, Far Rockaway and Port Jefferson branches were all affected by the unspecified equipment problem, while the Montauk branch was being affected by planned track work.

The delays come on the day the LIRR announced its second new M9 — a six-car train-set — was scheduled to make its first passenger run on the Babylon Branch.

The railroad will roll out new M9 cars each month, the LIRR said in a statement, until all 202 cars are in service by March 2021.