Long IslandTransportation

Long Island Rail Road: Normal service resumes after earlier equipment trouble 

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The Long Island Rail Road has resumed normal service after experiencing earlier delays due to a train with equipment trouble at Jamaica, the MTA website reported Monday.

The railroad said the Babylon, Far Rockaway and Port Jefferson branches were all affected by the unspecified equipment problem, while the Montauk branch was being affected by planned track work.

The delays come on the day the LIRR announced its second new M9 — a six-car train-set — was scheduled to make its first passenger run on the Babylon Branch.

The railroad will roll out new M9 cars each month, the LIRR said in a statement, until all 202 cars are in service by March 2021.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

