A broken rail near Lindenhurst is causing problems on the Babylon Branch on the Long Island Rail Road early Monday, officials said.

The railroad has announced delays of 5-10 minutes and has already announced the cancellation of at least one train, as a result.

Railroad officials said the broken rail has taken one of the two tracks in the area out of service until repairs can be made, but said crews were on scene as of 7:21 a.m. working to replace the broken rail.

It was not immediately clear how long it would take for repairs to be completed — or how many trains would be affected.

LIRR riders already were bracing for delays starting Monday as a result of Amtrak’s infrastructure upgrades at Penn Station — when the latest round of repairs will take some rush-hour trains out of service for two months.

The reduction at the LIRR’s Manhattan hub will require the railroad to reroute or cancel five morning rush-hour trains and six evening rush-hour trains until March 8, the LIRR said.

The work is the continuation of Amtrak’s Penn Station Infrastructure Renewal Program, which began in July 2017 after several major infrastructure failures at the station.

The latest work will entail replacing aging components of Track 11 and Track 14 at Penn.

As a result of the project, three morning peak LIRR trains to Penn Station will be rerouted to Atlantic Terminal; one morning peak train to Penn Station will terminate in Jamaica; and one morning peak train to Penn Station will not operate.

In the evening rush, two trains will originate at Atlantic Terminal instead of Penn Station, one train will originate at Jamaica instead of Penn Station; two trains will not operate; and one evening reverse-peak train will be diverted to Atlantic Terminal.

With Alfonso A. Castillo